Robert DeVries
January 19, 1956 - June 27, 2020
Port Jervis, New York
Beloved son of the late Chris and Elizabeth (nee Bakelaar) DeVries; loving father of Victoria DeVries and Colin DeVries of Stroudsburg, PA; caring brother of Richard E. (Lorraine Metz) DeVries, Lancaster, NY, Judith (William) Talmadge, Matamoras, PA, Nancy (Nancy Brown) DeVries, Matamoras, PA and late Christy (late Michael) Kessock, Virginia Beach, VA; dear uncle of Aaron (Janie), Amiee Kessock, Artel (Om), Christopher (Amber) DeVries, Samantha (Cody Allhiser) and Alexander Talmadge. The family will be present from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Robert was a Vietnam era Army Veteran and a former member of the Maghogomock Hook & Ladder in Port Jervis, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NY State Veterans Home, Batavia, NY. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.