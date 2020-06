Robert DeVriesJanuary 19, 1956 - June 27, 2020Port Jervis, New YorkBeloved son of the late Chris and Elizabeth (nee Bakelaar) DeVries; loving father of Victoria DeVries and Colin DeVries of Stroudsburg, PA; caring brother of Richard E. (Lorraine Metz) DeVries, Lancaster, NY, Judith (William) Talmadge, Matamoras, PA, Nancy (Nancy Brown) DeVries, Matamoras, PA and late Christy (late Michael) Kessock, Virginia Beach, VA; dear uncle of Aaron (Janie), Amiee Kessock, Artel (Om), Christopher (Amber) DeVries, Samantha (Cody Allhiser) and Alexander Talmadge. The family will be present from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Robert was a Vietnam era Army Veteran and a former member of the Maghogomock Hook & Ladder in Port Jervis, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NY State Veterans Home, Batavia, NY. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com