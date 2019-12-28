|
Robert Dominick Zaccagnino
September 3, 1950 - December 28, 2019
Warwick, NY
Robert Dominick Zaccagnino of Warwick, NY entered into rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home with his family. He was 69 years old.
The son of the late Emilio and Ann Florio Zaccagnino he was born September 3, 1950 in New York, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Judith; son, Joshua and daughter-in-law, Emily, granddaughter, Riley; daughter, Cori and husband, Jason; brother, Mike Zaccagnino and wife, Marie; brother, Salvatore Zaccagnino and wife, Jean; sister, Angela Manco and husband, Anthony; sister, Yolanda Leavy and husband, Bob; brother, Ralph Zaccagnino; brother, Dominick Zaccagnino and wife, Lisa; brother-in-law, Michael Martin and wife, Chris; brother-in-law, Daniel Romanoski; and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides.
He was predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Brianna.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. Funeral Service will be held 8:45 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019