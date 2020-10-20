1/1
Robert E. Curtis
1931 - 2020
Matamoras, PA
Robert E. Curtis, Sr., age 89 of Matamoras, PA, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. He was born on February 4, 1931 in Matamoras, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Frank and Hattie Cron Curtis.
Robert retired as an inspector for Skydyne, Inc. in Port Jervis, NY after many years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, in Matamoras, PA.
Robert married Mary "Joyce" Trovei Curtis on May 29, 1960, celebrating 60 years of marriage. He loved his family, the New York Yankees, the New York Giants, and Notre Dame football. He loved to laugh and was a great fan of Johnny Carson and Jerry Seinfeld.
He is survived by his wife, Mary "Joyce" Curtis at home; his son, Robert Curtis, Jr. and his wife, Tammy of Sparrowbush; his beloved grandsons, Samuel P. Curtis and Daniel J. Curtis, both of Sparrowbush; several nieces and nephews including Marilyn Tanczyn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will beheld 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Matamoras, PA. Rev. Joseph Manarchuck will be the celebrant. Social distancing and masks are mandated. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church,
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Memories & Condolences
