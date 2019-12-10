|
Robert E. Vaughan
May 8, 1928 - December 7, 2019
Westtown, NY
Robert E. Vaughan, retired Major of The Salvation Army, was Promoted to Glory on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 91. The youngest son of the late William Griswold and Ella Lang Vaughan, Robert was born on May 8, 1928 in Mt. Vernon, New York.
Robert had a true servant heart and lived out The Salvation Army motto; "Heart to God, Hand to Man." Robert proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy as an Electrician's Mate and Fireman on the submarine USS Quillback (SS-424). On June 12, 1948, Robert married the love of his life, Ruth Courage. He was honorably discharged on December 15, 1948. Following employment with the Bell Telephone Company and IBM; Robert and Ruth were called into full time ministry. In 1959 they were ordained as ministers in The Salvation Army and served together for 34 years as active Salvation Army officers (pastors).
For 59 years, Robert served as a Fire Department Chaplain in Butler County, PA, Nassau County, NY, Rockland County, NY, and Monroe County, PA. During his years with the Fire Department, he served as the State Chaplain for the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs. He also served as the National Chaplain for the United States Submarine Veterans.
In addition to his devoted wife of 71 years, Ruth, Robert is survived by sons, Robert Edward Vaughan Jr., his wife, Moira and grandsons, Jeffery and Jeremy; and Peter Courage Vaughan, his wife, Lorinda and granddaughters, Loreita, Lorissa and grandson, Peter II. Robert also has two great grandsons, Judah and Jackson with another grandson due in January.
He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Amalia, Elizabeth, William, James and Kenneth.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at The Salvation Army Middletown Corps at 80 West Main Street, Middletown, NY 10940. The burial of ashes will take place in at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019