Robert Emil Hadden
April 4, 1947 - August 13, 2019
Middletown, NY
Robert Emil Hadden of Middletown NY died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home. He was 72.
He was born April 4, 1947 in Middletown NY, the son of the late Joseph and the late Ida Mae Hyatt Hadden. He proudly served our country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Bob was happily married to the love of his life, Tracy Hadden who passed away in 2016.
He worked as a Stocker at the Thruway Market in Walden for 25 years.
A family statement read: "Bobby was most proud of serving in the United States Marines and being a Vietnam Veteran. Bobby took his role of husband, father, uncle and friend seriously. He checked on his loved ones every day. His last promise to his wife was to watch Mommy, which he did faithfully. He was a humble man and will be dearly missed."
Surviving are his three beloved children: Thomas J. Hadden, Taira S. Hadden and Cathleen M. Cocchini and her husband, Ryan; his siblings: David Hadden and his wife, Debbie,Kathy Nenna and her husband, Robert, Timmy Hadden, Wendy Hengz, and Terry Rivera; mother-in-law (Mother): Patricia Howey; sisters-in-law: Christy Starr Flanagan, Diane Goldman and her husband, Tony, Patricia Conklin and her husband, Joe, Nancy Conklin and her husband, Barry; brothers-in-law: Tony Anderson and his wife, Kim and Edward Howey and his wife, Renee; also several nieces and nephews to whom he was affectionately known as Uncle Bob or Uncle Bobby.
He was predeceased by his brothers: Joseph, Paul and Richard Hadden, and his sister, Charlotte Hadden.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, August 19 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 100 East Main Street Port Jervis. A memorial service will be held at Noon on Monday, August 19 at the funeral home. A burial of Bob and Tracy's ashes will follow in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019