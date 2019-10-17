|
Robert Entwistle
November 29, 1944 - October 16, 2019
Bluffton, SC - Formerly of Greenville, NY
Robert Entwistle, 74, of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Greenville, NY, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home, with his wife by his side.
Robert was born on November 29, 1944 in Pearl River, NY to the late James Entwistle and Margaret Haggerty Entwistle. Robert owned his own plumbing and heating company for 38 years, while serving as a fire commissioner for Mountain View Fire & Rescue. He was also a lifetime member of the Greenville Volunteer Ambulance Corps and a lifetime member and treasurer for the Clarkstown Fish and Game Association. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering in his garage. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. They were his world.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Maureen "Oby" Entwistle of Bluffton; daughters, Robin Entwistle Spino of Ohio, Dawn Brega of New York, Kelley Trifari (Walter) of Bluffton, and Kimberley Walters (Billy) of Bluffton; sisters, Patricia Altomare of New York and Carol Byrne of New York; and grandchildren, Skylar, Devyn, Connor, Shaine, Brady, Karley, Jake, Kalli, and Peyton. He was preceded in death by one brother, four sisters and his best friends Freddy and Leo.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12 Noon, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton with burial at 2 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019