Robert F. Smith
May 1, 1940 - May 28,2020
St. Augustine, FL
Bob was born in Mt. Kisco, NY but lived in Pine Bush, NY until moving to St. Augustine, FL where he resided until passing. Bob married his beautiful wife, Marguerite (Ronk) Smith and together they raised three wonderful children.
A talented craftsman/hobbyist, Bob enjoyed sailing, woodworking, stained glass, and cooking. However, Bob's passion was printing. Beginning with setting type and pouring lead, he learned all aspects of the industry. Spurred on by his entrepreneurial spirit, he opened R Smith Printing. Bob never retired and continued to print for his loyal customers until his passing.
Bob was always ready to share his knowledge and talents with family and friends as well as his dry humor and quick wit. His bright blue eyes sparkled with laughter and his smile warmed the hearts of those he met.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Marge; children: Linda (Thomas) Quinn, Toni Kingsbury, Bobby (Jenny Koch) Smith; grandchildren: Rian (Charmaine) Quinn, Sean (Anastasia) Quinn, Meghan (Stephanie Burnett) Quinn, Emily Kingsbury, Preston Smith; great grandchildren: Charlotte Quinn, Crosby Burnett, Ruby Burnett, Olivia Quinn.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Bob's family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
May 1, 1940 - May 28,2020
St. Augustine, FL
Bob was born in Mt. Kisco, NY but lived in Pine Bush, NY until moving to St. Augustine, FL where he resided until passing. Bob married his beautiful wife, Marguerite (Ronk) Smith and together they raised three wonderful children.
A talented craftsman/hobbyist, Bob enjoyed sailing, woodworking, stained glass, and cooking. However, Bob's passion was printing. Beginning with setting type and pouring lead, he learned all aspects of the industry. Spurred on by his entrepreneurial spirit, he opened R Smith Printing. Bob never retired and continued to print for his loyal customers until his passing.
Bob was always ready to share his knowledge and talents with family and friends as well as his dry humor and quick wit. His bright blue eyes sparkled with laughter and his smile warmed the hearts of those he met.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Marge; children: Linda (Thomas) Quinn, Toni Kingsbury, Bobby (Jenny Koch) Smith; grandchildren: Rian (Charmaine) Quinn, Sean (Anastasia) Quinn, Meghan (Stephanie Burnett) Quinn, Emily Kingsbury, Preston Smith; great grandchildren: Charlotte Quinn, Crosby Burnett, Ruby Burnett, Olivia Quinn.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Bob's family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.