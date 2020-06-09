Robert F. Whitehead
November 2, 1930 - May 13, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Robert Francis Whitehead was born November 2, 1930 in the City of Hoboken, NJ to parents, Herbert Whitehead and Catherine (Leahy) Whitehead. Brothers: Herbert, Joseph, Thomas, and Gerald. Sisters: Dorothy, June, Geraldine, Margaret, Marie, and Veronica.
Robert joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era and served during the years of 1951 -1954.
On September 15, 1962 he married Marguerite Meyer. They had three sons, David, Gary, and Wayne. During 1970, he and Marguerite moved to Wurtsboro, NY to allow their sons to grow up in a smaller community. Bob continued to work for Dairylea at the Goshen plant until retirement in 1980.
Marguerite died from cancer October 13, 1981 leaving Bob to care for their teenage sons.
In 1987, he married his second wife, Davette Matthews whom he met at Dairylea. Bob wanted to stay active and decided to clean up the one square mile that was Wurtsboro, NY.
Bob could be seen in the village carrying his gloves, bucket, and broom picking up litter and sweeping areas that needed it. This was purely as a man who loved his community. It was noticed by fellow villagers, and he was nominated (and won) as Trustee. He continued his political career as Mayor in 1997-1999 and 2001-2005. Bob was dedicated in bringing improvements to Wurtsboro. Serving his community and working on committees to bring the Senior Housing project, Stewarts and IGA Market on Route 209. While he was liked by many, there were some who did not agree with his direct honesty. Bob ran on the Independent ticket so he would not have to play the political game and to focus on getting the job done as "Wurtsboro First." Bob received awards from the Lions Club and State Senate.
Robert has six grandsons: Christopher, Justin, Brian, David, Matthew, and Michael. All of the young men have quite a unique take on their grandpa with memories specific that "one-mile walk" in Wurtsboro, NY. In addition, he has six great grandchildren: Cali, Sarra, Brianna, Lilly, Lucas, and James.
Robert and Davette celebrated 33 years of marriage. He loved his family and community. Bob enjoyed history, Big Band music and Frank Sinatra, and of course a good game of Scrabble.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff for the care given to Robert during his final days at the Golden Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Kingston, NY. We are especially appreciative for the weekly updates when visitation came to a halt in March.
Robert has been laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home.
