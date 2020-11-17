Robert "Bob" Fisher
March 9, 1938 - November 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Robert "Bob" Fisher, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Bob was born in Kingston, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Florence Brazee Fisher.
He lived and worked all his life in the Newburgh area as a general contractor. Bob had a very special gift of working with his hands. Everyone that knew him was amazed at how talented he was and it showed in everything he touched. The beautiful houses, home renovations and general home improvements were second to none. His company Two Bob's will always be remembered.
Bob was a former member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and had many friends at the American Legion in New Windsor, NY.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary Cracchiolo Fisher; children Michael (Jeanne) Fisher and René Fisher Coughlin; sister Mary Lou (Gus) Stopczynski; grandchildren Brandon Szeli, Courtney (Jeff) Jeche, Elizabeth (Nick) Fisher and Cory (Matt) Baker; great-grandchildren Quinn Baker, Ashley Marie Jeche, Bryan Scott Jeche and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Bob is predeceased by his sisters, Joan Kozlowski (John), Vivian "Sis" Brown (John), and Cathy Keating (Robert); brothers Joseph "Buddy" Fisher (Kathy), John "Jack" Fisher and Aunt Rita Brazee.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday at 10 a.m., with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
