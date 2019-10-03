Home

Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Robert Fletcher Culbreth Obituary
Robert Fletcher Culbreth
October 11, 1939 - September 23, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Robert Fletcher Culbreth departed this life September 23, 2019. He was 79.
Robert was born on October 11, 1939 in Roseboro, North Carolina, he was one of seven children born to the late Owen B. and Cora M. Culbreth.
Robert attended school in Marlboro, NY and Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY. He worked for the Newburgh Ministry for many years and started many beautiful gardens/farms throughout Newburgh.
He is survived by his son; Richard Watson (Mary); daughter; Theresa Watson; granddaughter: Kayla Watson; grandsons: Jordan Eusty and Jayden Watson; great-granddaughter: Aerion Holmes; sisters, Jerome McArthur and Juanita Elliott; brother-in-law, Calbert Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Owen Culbreth, David Culbreth, Mike Culbreth; and sister, Johnnie Mae Herring.
Mr. Culbreth will have a visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5 at Mt. Carmel COCDOC, 1524 Rt. 300, Newburgh, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
