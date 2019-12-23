|
|
Robert Frank "Bob" Booth
November 8, 1951 - December 15, 2019
It is with the greatest sadness that the family of Robert F. Booth announces his passing on December 15, 2019 at the age of 68.
He was one of five siblings to the late Robert and Barbara Booth. Born on November 8, 1951 in Cheltenham Gloucestershire, England.
Bob served in the U.S. Army's First Division as a Corporal. He retired from Yellow Freight trucking after working as a mechanic for 25 years. Always looking to help others, he continued to work with Rolling V Bus Corporation in Ellenville, NY ensuring the safe transit of children.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Theresa Booth; his two sons, whom he was so proud of, Lieutenant Colonel James (his wife Eileen) and Peter (his wife Mandy) Booth, his siblings, Veann (Joe) Hansen, Frank (Donna) and George (Mary) Booth. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, all of his beautiful grandchildren, who he adored so much: Hunter, Logan, Amber, Sarah, Noah, and Emma. He was predeceased by his brother Corporal Tracy Booth.
Bob would want us to find comfort in knowing he is free from pain and is home. Bob was an extraordinary man; he was full of life, love and compassion. In honor of his wishes, there will be no visitations.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019