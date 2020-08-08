1/1
Robert G. Lally
1946 - 2020
Robert G. Lally
January 8, 1946 - August 7, 2020
Monroe, NY
Robert G. Lally passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. He was 74 years old. Son of the late George Lally and Loretta Henke, he was born on January 8, 1946 in New York, NY.
Robert was an Assistant Vice President for Citibank in New York, NY. After retiring, he became an Associate for Shop Rite throughout the Tri-State area. Robert was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carmen Aponte Lally at home; his children: Brian Lally (Alyson Gilmore) of Chester, NY, and Valerie Leeder (Jim) of Monroe, NY; and his grandchildren: Dylan, Isabella and James.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 13 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
AUG
13
Interment
Seamanville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
