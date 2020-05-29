Robert Gardiner, Sr.

May 15, 2020

Washingtonville, NY

Robert Gardiner Sr., "Bobby G", went to be with The Lord on May 15, 2020, at the age of 87.

Robert was born in the Bronx, New York. He raised his family and spent his entire life in New York. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a Combat Veteran of the Korean War. He earned a Combat Infantry Badge, a United Nations Service Medal, and multiple Bronze Service Stars. After his Army service, Robert worked for the Mass Transit Authority for over 25 years before later working for the Monroe School System. His passions were Football, Horse Racing, and sports of about any type. He was actively involved in and had many dear friends with the local VFW Post 8691.

He leaves his wife of 54 years Patricia; his daughter, Kelly; his son, Robert Jr.; his sister, Teri; and his three nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; father, Dominic; sister, Frances; and nephew, Daniel.

Funeral arrangements are provided by David T. Ferguson Funeral Home in Washingtonville. The burial was at St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).

Due to the unprecedented circumstances presented by Covid-19, services will be held privately for family only.



