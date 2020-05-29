Robert Gardiner Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Gardiner, Sr.
May 15, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Robert Gardiner Sr., "Bobby G", went to be with The Lord on May 15, 2020, at the age of 87.
Robert was born in the Bronx, New York. He raised his family and spent his entire life in New York. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a Combat Veteran of the Korean War. He earned a Combat Infantry Badge, a United Nations Service Medal, and multiple Bronze Service Stars. After his Army service, Robert worked for the Mass Transit Authority for over 25 years before later working for the Monroe School System. His passions were Football, Horse Racing, and sports of about any type. He was actively involved in and had many dear friends with the local VFW Post 8691.
He leaves his wife of 54 years Patricia; his daughter, Kelly; his son, Robert Jr.; his sister, Teri; and his three nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; father, Dominic; sister, Frances; and nephew, Daniel.
Funeral arrangements are provided by David T. Ferguson Funeral Home in Washingtonville. The burial was at St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).
Due to the unprecedented circumstances presented by Covid-19, services will be held privately for family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
8454969106
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved