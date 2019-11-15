|
|
Robert George Breckwoldt
September 11, 1929 - October 22, 2019
Acworth, GA
Husband. Father. Grandfather. Father-In-Law. Son. Uncle. Flavor and Fragrance Chemist. Artist. Pianist. Jazz Lover. Bonsai Master. Gardner. Patent-Holder. Song Writer. Author. Political Pundit and Satirist. Great Man.
Hated Hardees and often took left nurls.
Robert George Breckwoldt, age 90, passed away on October 22, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Matthias Breckwoldt Jr. and Olga (Berger) Breckwoldt, he grew up in Brooklyn and lived a couple of houses down from the love of his entire life, Leonora (Picone) Breckwoldt. Bob graduated from Bridgewater College in Virginia and served in the U.S. Air Force during Korea, where he achieved the rank of Captain and was stationed in Biloxi, MS. After growing up together in Brooklyn and attending the same elementary school, Bob married his best friend and neighbor, Lee, whom he adored. They knew each other for 90 years and were married for 63 years. He spent his career as a flavor and fragrance chemist, and started his own company, Flavor and Fragrance Systems, in Goshen, NY. Bob never stopped creating or learning. He held several patents, wrote music and lyrics, played piano beautifully which filled the Breckwoldt home with non-stop music, wrote children's stories and political commentary, and loved plants and gardening, but the thing that he liked to do the most was to be with and love his family.
Bob is survived by his wife/best friend/Sweet Adorable, Lee; four children, Richard (Michelle), Russell (Margie), Andrea (Eddie), and Reid (Pam), and seven grandchildren, Alex, Madison, Evan, Paige, Ava, Lily, and Kylie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation is appreciated (https://www.macular.org/mail-donations or mail to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019