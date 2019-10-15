|
|
Robert H. Jados, Sr.
February 8, 1935 - October 13, 2019
Chester, NY
Robert H. Jados Sr. of Chester, NY, a retired plumber for S.J. Valastro, Inc., entered into rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was 84.
The son of John Jados and Gretchen Christle Jados, he was born on February 8, 1935 in Middletown, NY.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine Valastro Jados; son, Robert H. Jados Jr. (Donna); daughter, Lori G. DeNisco (Joseph); daughter, MaryAnn Humbert; Cynthia Goydich (Peter); 11 grandchildren, Donna Murray (Wayne), Donald "D.J." Murray (Mandy), Daniel Murray Sr., Robert H. Jados III, Joseph DeNisco Jr. (Nicole), Michelle DeNisco, Frank Humbert, Ashley and Alyssa Neilson, Peter & Marisa Goydich; seven great grandchildren, Brandon Barker, Gage and Madalyn Rose Murray, Daniel Murray Jr., Skylar Murray, Joseph and Anthony DeNisco; brother, Edward Jados; sister-in-law, Katherine "Snooks" Jados; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his children, Donna Lorraine Jados and Debra Ann Murray; infant grandson, Donald; sisters, Jean Ford, Agnes Oetzel, Marjory Edwards and husband, William, brothers, John "Jack" Jados and wife, Ruth, Richard "Dick" Jados, sister-in-law, Marie Jados, and nephew, William Edwards; mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Grace Valastro.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17th from 5 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 18th in St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blooming Grove Humane Society, PO Box 226, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019