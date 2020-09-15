Robert H. Paffenroth
January 2, 1940 - September 14, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Robert H. Paffenroth of Port Jervis, NY died Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place in Port Jervis, NY. He was 80. He was born January 2, 1940 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Robert Paffenroth and the late Maryellen Lehn Paffenroth.
Robert was lovingly married to Irene Innella for 57 years.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Constellation. Later, in his civilian life, he worked in many different types of retail.
Robert also served his church, the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Port Jervis, NY as a Deacon and taught Bible Studies.
A Family statement read: "Robert was a hard working man who loved his family very much. He also adored his cat, Scottie."
Surviving are his wife, Irene Paffenroth; daughter, Judith Senkiew and her husband, Richard; grandson, Richard Senkiew; granddaughters, Amy Senkiew and Jennifer Senkiew; sister, Thelma Coleman; brother, Alvin Paffenroth; sister-in-law, Sherry Innella; also his one niece and two nephews.
There will be no visitation.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial was held at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Port Jervis/ Deerpark, Inc., 202 Rt. 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all the workers at St. Joseph's Place in Port Jervis, NY for helping them during their time of need.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis.845-856-5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuenralhome.com