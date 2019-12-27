|
Robert H. Percival
July 12, 1934 - December 22, 2019
Saint Hippolyte, Quebec, Canada
Robert Howard Percival of Saint Hippolyte, Quebec died December 22, 2019 at the Saint Jerome Regional Hospital, Saint Jerome, Quebec. He was 85.
Born July 12, 1934 in Port Jervis, New York he was the son of the late Levi and Lucille (Mineau) Percival.
Robert graduated from Port Jervis High School, Class of 1953 and enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Germany and France. Following his discharge, in 1957 he married the former Barbara Dolfini from Winterton, New York and set up residence in Middletown, New York. In 1966 he accepted a corporate transfer moving his young family to Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada.
Robert was a caring, self-sacrificing person who valued his time with his family. He enjoyed fishing and camping and was an avid gardener. As his children were growing up, he coached hockey, baseball and soccer. He was a Cub Scout leader that always took interest in his children's activities. In later years his hobbies included his flock of racing pigeons. He was an active parishioner for may years at Saint Thomas a Becket Church in Pierrefonds.
He is survived by his two brothers; George and Richard Percival; four sisters; Barbara Troast, Nancy Brewster, Patricia Wheeling and Janet Bradley, his ex-wife Barbara; three sons; Mark Percival (Sherry Helman), Christopher Percival and Randal Percival, two daughters; Lauren Percival (Brendan Kelly) and Nicole Percival. He is further survived by five grandchildren; Justine Poirier (Gregory Lewis), Rachel Poirier, Kimberly Poirier, Gabrielle Poirier and Benjamin Percival, one great grand child, Mason Lewis.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Douglas Percival and sister Harriet McCooey.
Cremation took place at the Saint Jerome Crematorium, Saint Jerome, Quebec. Memorial services will be held in Port Jervis, New York followed by burial in Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, New York in the spring.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020