Robert Henry Morgan, Sr.
July 5, 1937 - February 1, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Robert Henry Morgan, Sr., 81, of Port Jervis, NY passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. He resided in Cuddebackville, NY with his daughter Joan and husband, Jeff for the past 12 years.
He was born July 5, 1937 in Port Jervis, NY to Viola Maillet and Ernest Morgan. Robert served 3 years in Fort Benning, GA for the U.S. Army after being drafted at the age of 18. While serving, he patrolled in the helicopters for 6 months. He was a foreman for Shannon Tree Company in Milford, PA for over 40 years.
He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He always had a sense of humor. "Suck it up, you're a Morgan," and "Education is the ruination of the world," were two of his favorite sayings.
He is survived by his five children, Robert Morgan, Jr. and his wife, Christine of Narrowsburg, NY, Peg Cruz and her husband, David of Harriman, TN, Joan Scites and her husband, Jeff of Cuddebackville, NY, Shawn Morgan and his wife, Brittany of Deerpark, NY and Michael Morgan and his wife, Rebecca of Dover, DE; eight grandchildren, David, Zachary, Katlin, Kimberly, Ethan, Charlotte, Amelia and Bay; two great grandchildren, Maddox and Autumn; sisters, Lovyon Eckart and her husband, Jim of Port Jervis, NY and Shirley Ostrom and her husband, Raymond of Port Jervis, NY; brother, Richard Morgan of Port Jervis, NY and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by spouses, Mary M. Morgan on November 15, 1981 and Charlotte L. Morgan on July 30, 2002; brothers, Harold Tampier, Paul Manwaring and Ernest Morgan and sisters, Dixie Balmos and Betty Wood.
A memorial service will take place at a later date and will be announced by the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stoney Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550 (www.hospiceoforange.com).
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, Inc., 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
