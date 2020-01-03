Home

Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethlehem Temple Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Temple Church
93 Fairground Road
Monticello, NY
1953 - 2019
Robert Holland Obituary
Robert Holland
November 22, 1953 - December 30, 2019
Monticello, NY
Robert Holland "Hollie" 66, was called home on December 30, 2019. He was born in Monticello, New York, on November 22, 1953.
Robert was a graduate of Monticello High School class of 1971 and then continued his education at SUNY Morrisville. Thereafter, Robert began a career in golf operations that spanned over three decades. He was employed by The Concord Resort & Golf Club and The Tarry Brae Golf Course. To say he was an avid golfer is an understatement; the golf course was his life and he enjoyed every moment of it. Bob's favorite pastimes included watching his favorite sports teams and spending time with his family. He especially treasured time spent with his two young grandchildren, who will miss their beloved grandad dearly.
Robert is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mae Holland of Monticello; children, Kenyan Holland and Claudia Diaz of New Jersey, Jarmar Holland and Lachelle Jackson of Monticello; and grandchildren, Kai Holland and Kyrie Holland; his mother, Evelyn Holland of Monticello; brothers, Michael Holland and Joe Holland Jr. of Monticello, Kenneth Holland, Greg Holland and wife Dawn of Peekskill; sisters: Joanne Hargress and husband, Wayne of North Carolina, Joyce Holland of Florida, Adrian Bailey of Atlanta, Valerie Bailey of Detroit; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his fathers, Joseph Holland Sr. and Jasper Bailey and a sister, Sandra Holland Dowty.
His funeral service will be held at Noon, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Bethlehem Temple Church, 93 Fairground Road, Monticello. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to Noon at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
