|
|
Robert Hugo Butler
September 24, 1955 - January 27, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Robert Hugo Butler of Port Jervis, NY, died Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. He was 63. He was born September 24, 1955 in Morristown, NJ the son of the late William Butler and the late Helen Warweg Butler.
Robert married Christine Fenske on August 21, 1987 in Parsippany, NY.
Surviving are: wife, Christine Butler at home; daughter, Harley A. Butler at home; brother,James Butler,Newton, NJ; three brothers-in-law: John Fenske, James Fenske & Joseph Fenske; sister-in-law:Mary Hayde; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Fenske;good friend, Elizabeth Walker;
Robert was predeceased by his step-brother, William Butler.
Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. 845-856-5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019