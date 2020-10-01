1/1
Robert I. Beasley Jr.
Robert I. Beasley, Jr.
July 22, 1944 - September 29, 2020
Goshen, NY
Robert I. Beasley, Jr., 76, of Goshen, NY entered into rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with his children by his side.
Robert was born July 22, 1944 in Boston, MA. He was the son of Robert I. Beasley Sr. and Edna Lowe Beasley. He was the widower of Maritza Nieves Beasley.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1965. He retired as a Sergeant from the Town of Ramapo Police Department. After his retirement he went onto becoming a successful owner of a paving and trucking company.
He is survived by his four children: Rebecca Rivera and husband, Alfredo of Goshen, James Beasley and companion, Amy Church of Goshen, Steven Beasley of Goshen and Brian Beasley and fiancée, Jessica Cancel of Oldsmar, FL; two grandchildren, Brandon and Jillian and his beloved dog, Jewelz. He was predeceased by his wife, Maritza and brother, Ronald Beasley.
Burial with Military Honors will be in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or the Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corp. (GOVAC), PO Box 695, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, NY.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
