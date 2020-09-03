Robert J. Maher
July 15, 1945 - September 1, 2020
Monroe, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert J. Maher, retired postmaster of Harriman, NY and lifelong resident of Monroe, NY, announce his passing. He was 75 years old. The son of the late Adele R. Patti Maher and Michael C. Maher, he was born July 15, 1945 in Goshen, NY.
Robert began his career working for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier until he worked his way up to his latest position before he retired as the postmaster of Harriman, NY. He was also a dedicated member of many organizations in the area including the Mulligan-Eden American Legion, Post 1573 in Harriman, NY; a member of the Knights of Columbus Monroe Council #2079, and a member of the Cornerstone Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of New York State, Monroe, NY.
Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Yvonne; his children: James Deaver and his wife, Yvette of West Milford, NJ; Gregory Deaver and his wife, Amy of Parkland, FL; and Lyssa Fargnoli and her husband, Carlo of Royal Palm Beach, FL. He will also be dearly missed by his five grandchildren: Dean, Logan, Gavin, Austin and Mia. Robert also leaves behind two brothers: Christopher K. Maher of Monroe, NY, Brian G. Maher of Montgomery NY; and three sisters, Maureen A. Varley of Montgomery, NY; Kathleen Moriarty of Ridgefield, CT; and Eileen M. Maher of Monroe, NY; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Robert was predeceased by four brothers: Michael, Daniel, John, and Joseph Maher.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue Monroe, NY 10950. A graveside service will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
Arrangements are made by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home. www.ssqfuneralhome.com