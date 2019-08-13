Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Clove Cemetery
Sussex, NY
Robert J. Olver


1939 - 2019
Robert J. Olver Obituary
Robert J. Olver
June 18, 1939 - August 12, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Robert J. Olver, age 80, of Sparrowbush, NY passed away August 12, 2019 at his home. He was born in Beach Lake, Pennsylvania on June 18, 1939 the son of Joseph and Dolores Olver.
Robert retired as an auto body mechanic for Healey Brothers Automotive Dealership in Goshen, NY. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending any type of his grandchildren's sporting events.
He married Sandra Bensley who survives at home. He is also survived by his two daughters, Tammy Myers and her husband, James of Port Jervis, and Terri Costantino and her husband, Frank of Port Jervis, NY, his sister, Ruth Olver of Pennsylvania, and his beloved grandchildren, Alessandra Costantino, Olivia and Reagan Myers.
Graveside services will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Clove Cemetery, Sussex, New Jersey. Rev. Diane Sommers will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 23, 2019
