Robert J. Reynolds

June 3, 1933 - May 3, 2019

Middletown`, NY

Robert J. Reynolds, a lifetime resident of Middletown, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Middletown Park Manor on May 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 85. The son of the late Albert and Josephine Enders Reynolds, Bob was born at home on June 3, 1933, in Otisville, NY. He married Carol Mingus on June 3, 1956 in Middletown. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Bob was a 50+ year member of the Monhagen Fire Company, a member of the Catskill Fire Cats Antique Fire Truck Association, and S.P.A.A.M.F.A.A., (An organization formed for the preservation and appreciation of antique motor fire apparatus) as well as the Fairchester Hose Haulers. In earlier years, he and his family would travel with fellow Monhagens to firematic events in and out of state. Bob was a dedicated and faithful fireman, and his colleagues were like family to him.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Shelley and her husband, Larry Daigneault; his grandchildren: Amy Gessner and her husband, James Mangione of Wurtsburo, Erika Brownley and her husband, Cary of Middletown, and Ricky Gessner and his fiance, Cassidy Allison of Middletown, and four great-grandchildren: Mason, Cary, Lila, and Evan.

He was predeceased by his wife Carol on March 21st, 2000.

The family of Robert Reynolds would like to thank the staff and administration of Middletown Park Manor for their exceptional care.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home on 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY 10940. A firematic service will be held at 7 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery, with military honors.

Arrangements have been made under Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home.