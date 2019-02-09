|
|
Robert J. Saintmire
September 17, 1939 - February 9, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Robert Saintmire, 79, entered into rest on February 9, 2019. He was born in Newburgh, NY to the late Edwin and Bernice (Laudner) Saintmire.
Bob was born, raised, and lived out his life in Newburgh. He worked at The Grand Union on Broadway for many years before its closure in the 1980's. Bob was very fond of fishing, and took many trips to his favorite place, Clayton Lake in Ontario Canada. An avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, Bob continued his loyalty to his team even after their move to LA, and he enjoyed ribbing his friends and co-workers who were Yankee fans. Later in life Bob became a big fan of the sport Jai-Alai. He would often travel to Connecticut to watch the matches, and even took a trip to Mexico to see his favorite player Zabala. Bob was a family man first and foremost. His kindness and generosity toward his children and grandchildren were unrivaled. "Papa" as his grandchildren called him, never arrived empty handed. Bob would just give and give for his loved ones and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Fred Saintmire and wife Robin and Greg Saintmire; and grandchildren: Chris Saintmire, Parker Saintmire, and Marissa Saintmire. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother: Edwin Saintmire Jr. and sister, Janet Siko.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, February 13 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019