Robert "Biff" J. Schreibeis
April 2, 1949 - July 24, 2020
Florida, NY
Robert "Biff" J. Schreibeis of Florida, NY entered into rest on Friday July 24, 2020. He was 71 years old.
The son of the late John F. and Josephine Sieczek Schreibeis he was born on April 2, 1949 in Goshen, NY.
He was a lifetime resident, local businessman and the current owner and operator for over 50 years of Schreibeis Trucking & Excavating in the Village of Florida.
Bob was current Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Florida Fire District, which was very dear to his heart. He served on the Village of Florida Zoning Board since 2005. He was on the Board of Directors for the National Bank of Florida and Regional Board of Directors of Provident Bank. Also, served as a member of the Orange County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) and a Board of Director of the Goshen Historic Track.
He was known for being one who spoke his mind. His strength and dedication to being a successful businessman, held true to the very end. He loved the village he lived in and wanted nothing but the best for it, which was shown by all the boards and committees that he served on.
Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His generosity to his family and community will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosemarie; sons, Robert J. Schreibeis Jr. and wife, Karryn; John Schreibeis and wife, Sonya; grandson, Blake; three granddaughters: Riley, Madison and Mikaelah. He was predeceased by his son, James M. Schreibeis.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday July 27 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday July 28 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed. Please go to the funeral home website for the link.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, New York 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com