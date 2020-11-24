Robert J. Spreer
February 8,1934 - November 22, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Robert J. Spreer "Bobby" of New Windsor, NY, a lifelong resident of the Newburgh area, died at age 86 on November 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Newburgh, NY. He was born February 8, 1934 in Newburgh, NY to Thomas Spreer and Edith Schoonmaker. He leaves behind his wife, Eleanor (Taylor) after 61 years of marriage; his daughter, Susan Spreer Stankiewicz and his grandson, Robert Stankiewicz. He went to St Patrick's School until high school and graduated from NFA in 1953. He was a four-letter athlete in baseball, basketball, football and track and field, where he received many awards.
He served his country in the Army in Yuma, AZ from 1956 -1958. He made his career in the jewelry business, initially working for King Jewelers and retired from Cornell Jewelers in 1995. He then worked part time for Monroe Jewelers and Schlesinger's Cigar Store. He was a member of many organizations for several years including American Gem Society, Knights of Columbus, Newburgh Elks #247, American Legion Post 1796, Newburgh Softball Hall of Fame and Osiris Country Club.
Bobby was a devout Catholic, loved his family, friends and animals, playing golf and of course sports. He loved the NY Yankees, NY Giants and of course Notre Dame. In his later years, he loved watching his grandson play basketball and baseball where his voice was always heard. He always had a smile on his face happy to see you with a cigar in his hand, and if he hugged you his cologne on you would last for days.
Bobby had many friends and family and was one of the few that remained. He was predeceased by his parents, his two brothers, Thomas and his twin Richard, and his son-in-law Jim Stankiewicz. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, along with family that aren't blood because of the huge heart he had! If he loved you, you were set!
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 27 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 28 at St. Francis Church, Newburgh, with burial with military honors following in St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St Jude's at www.stjude.org
