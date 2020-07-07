Robert J. Thompson
December 3, 1923 - July 4, 2020
Walden, NY
Robert J. Thompson, age 96 of Walden, NY, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at home. The son of the late Alexander and Anna Travers Thompson, he was born on December 3, 1923 in New York City. Robert worked as an editor for Moody's Investor Service in New York City and honorably served his country during World War II in the Army. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Genevieve R. Thompson at home; children, Brian D. Thompson (Kathleen), Susan E. Sears (Randall), Jennifer A. Thompson (Michelle), Douglas J. Thompson (Jenna), Robin Mary Thompson and Alexander L. Thompson (Kathy); brother, Alfred Thompson; 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his son, Robert William Thompson Jr.; sister, Barbara (Thompson) Blount; brother, Frank Thompson.
Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
