Robert J. Vincent
March 6, 2019
Highland, NY
Robert J. Vincent of Highland, New York, beloved husband of Joanne and beloved father of Robert Jr., passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Putnam Hospital.
Bob was easy to love with his warm smile, great sense of humor, and selfless attitude.
As an Air Force retiree, he had the utmost respect for our country, our fallen heroes, and those currently standing the watch in service to our nation. As an avid fan of motorsports, Bob donated much of his time pursuing his passion. He was involved in the success of many local race teams ultimately earning a championship win in 2018.
His passion for motorsports was overshadowed only by his love for family. He was overwhelmingly generous, loved all unconditionally, and the abiding light he cast over us will never be darkened. His loss is irreplaceable and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Vincent; his son, Robert J. Vincent Jr., and his daughter-in-law, Alexa Vincent.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Funeral Services will take place on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Home, (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019