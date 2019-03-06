|
|
Robert Jay Rosenberg
October 1, 1925 - March 2, 2019
Hollywood , Florida
One of the last Catskill hoteliers,
Robert Rosenberg, formerly of Fallsburg, NY, died Saturday, March 2 in Hollywood, FL. Bob was born October 1, 1925 into the Green Acres Hotel family in Lake Huntington. After his marriage to Harriet Horowitz in 1949, they managed her family's hotel, the Olympic in Fallsburg. He served on the boards of the Associated Mutual Insurance Cooperative and Cooperative Federal Credit Union.
Ever the dreamer, Bob brought a Shakespeare Festival to the Olympic and was a founding partner in Cimarron City. He was always jotting down ideas for the future. His efforts included opening the hotel as a dormitory in the off season and transforming it into a ranch following a devastating fire.
He and Harriet worked side by side throughout the years, always each other's best friends. For 69 years, he was an adoring husband.
Bob served a tour of duty in WWII during the Battle of the Bulge. He was quick to point out that he was an atheist in a foxhole, and he later carried his discharge papers as credentials to speak out against unjust wars. He taught history at Fallsburgh High School and ended his working years as an antiques dealer.
Bob will be missed for his unswerving devotion to progressive causes. His last days found him railing against 45 and his cronies and talking about which candidate could defeat him. He was devout in his mission to save democratic, egalitarian ideals.
His spirit will live in the memories of his wife, Harriet, his daughters, Lisa Rosenberg of NYC and Ellen Nutters of Monticello, NY, his son-in-law Frank Nutters, and his grandson, Daniel Nutters of Philadelphia, PA along with his sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. His was a long, well lived life. Information about a memorial service will follow. Contributions can be made to the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center or your local Emergency Medical Services.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019