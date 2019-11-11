|
|
Robert Joseph Tanner
November 14, 1938 - November 9, 2019
Hamptonburgh, NY
Robert Joseph Tanner, age 80, of Hamptonburgh, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Montgomery Nursing Home of Montgomery, NY. Mr. Tanner was born November 14, 1938 in Tuxedo, NY. He is the son of the late James and the late Myrtle (Burleigh) Tanner. He married Patricia Ann Strahlmann.
He was employed by Ball Metal Container, Middletown, NY as a(n) Maintenance Mechanic; he retired in 2000 after 28 years. He was a lifetime member of Orange Lake Fish and Game Association. He loved the outdoors. Camping, hunting and fishing were his favorite things to do. He loved a good joke and bowl of ice cream.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Strahlmann) Tanner; his son, Robert Tanner and wife, Karen of Town of Newburgh, NY; his daughter, Donna Helt and her husband, Robert of Campbell Hall, NY; his son, Andrew Tanner and wife, Michele of Highland Mills, NY; his brothers, James Tanner of Florida, John Tanner of Albany, NY and George Tanner and wife, Beth of North Caroline; his three grandsons, Chris Helt, Ben Helt and his fiancé, Jillian Knoll, and Philip Tanner and one granddaughter, Gianna Graziano, and his great grandson, CJ Helt; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Ernie Tanner.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 10 a.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY with Rev Ken Wonderland officiating. Burial will follow in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019