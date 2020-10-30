1/1
Robert K. Maas
July 8, 1940 - October 28, 2020
Barryville, NY
Our family and community sadly lost a pillar on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, when Robert K. Maas passed away.
Robert was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 8, 1940 and was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Ester Maas; brother, Frederick Maas; and sister, Barbara Maas-Carbone. He graduated from Orange County Community College with a degree in electrical engineering and went on to study architecture and woodworking. Robert worked for Camp Telyehuda in Barryville, NY for 34 years as an executive manager. Throughout that time, he studied and learned the necessary skills to becoming a master custom home and cabinetry builder. In 1982 he opened his own business, Robert Maas & Son, with son Bobby, and continued running the business until his passing. Robert's work can be found all over the tri-state area and is comprised of private homes, commercial properties, and contributions to non-profit organizations. He and his family were most proud of his recognition in receiving the Sullivan County Architectural Remodeling Award.
Robert's contributions to the lives of so many are vast. Not only was he a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; he was a member of the Lion's Club, the Highland Lake Fire Department, and the Highland Lake Rod and Gun Club.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marion Mercier-Maas; daughters: Dawn Maas-Berger and husband, Bob Berger of Callicoon, NY, Jeanne Bertram of Barryville, NY, Laurel Bertram and fiancé, Howard Siegel of Rock Hill, NY; sons: Robert W. Maas, and wife, Jennifer Maas of Barryville, NY, Paul Bertram of Glen Spey, NY, Mark Bertram and his wife, Amanda of Shohola, PA, and David Bertram and wife, Bridget of Cooperstown, NY. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sullivan/Orange Hospice, in Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719. 845-557-8010.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
