Robert L. "Redd" Carter

Robert L. "Redd" Carter Obituary
Robert L. "Redd" Carter
August 15, 1933 - June 3, 2019
Middletown, NY
Robert L. Carter "Redd", 85, of Middletown, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Robert was born August 15, 1933 in Marietta, OH, the son of Kenneth A. Carter and Lucille M. (Mayle) Carter.
He retired from Amscan in Chester, NY. Robert enjoyed watching the horse races, listening to jazz and he was an avid hockey fan. Above all he loved his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters immensely.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy A. Carter; son, Richard and wife, Jenee; three granddaughters, Jade, Lauryn and Gabrielle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by sister, Carolyn Henderson and brother-in-law, Chuck.
Visitation will be Friday, June 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the funeral service beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019
