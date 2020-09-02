Robert L. Gardella
February 18, 1949 - August 22, 2020
Ferndale, NY
Robert Lawrence "Bobby" Gardella of Ferndale passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Albany. He was 71.
The son of the late Lawrence Gardella and Ida Mayes Gardella, he was born February 18, 1949 in White Plains. He resided and worked for the family produce business up until two years ago when he relocated to Sullivan County.
Bobby was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Marine Corps as a Sergeant. He was a member of the VFW Post 5499 and for decades, The Holy Name Society and the Legion of Mary.
He is survived by a brother, Michael Gardella & his wife, Julie; nephew, Kristopher of Hudson; a sister, Jean DeMarco of Harrison; niece, Marie DeMarco of Crompond; niece, Jamie Morelli & her husband, Joe; two great nieces, Lucy and Brooke; and great nephew, Christopher of Westchester. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Joan McLaughlin Bender.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 5 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Interment of his ashes with military honors will follow at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required.
Memorial contribution can be made to the Sullivan County Veterans Coalition, PO Box 1527, Monticello, NY 12701.
