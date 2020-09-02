1/1
Robert L. Gardella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Gardella
February 18, 1949 - August 22, 2020
Ferndale, NY
Robert Lawrence "Bobby" Gardella of Ferndale passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Albany. He was 71.
The son of the late Lawrence Gardella and Ida Mayes Gardella, he was born February 18, 1949 in White Plains. He resided and worked for the family produce business up until two years ago when he relocated to Sullivan County.
Bobby was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Marine Corps as a Sergeant. He was a member of the VFW Post 5499 and for decades, The Holy Name Society and the Legion of Mary.
He is survived by a brother, Michael Gardella & his wife, Julie; nephew, Kristopher of Hudson; a sister, Jean DeMarco of Harrison; niece, Marie DeMarco of Crompond; niece, Jamie Morelli & her husband, Joe; two great nieces, Lucy and Brooke; and great nephew, Christopher of Westchester. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Joan McLaughlin Bender.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 5 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Interment of his ashes with military honors will follow at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required.
Memorial contribution can be made to the Sullivan County Veterans Coalition, PO Box 1527, Monticello, NY 12701.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved