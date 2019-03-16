|
Robert L. Horaz Sr.
May 18, 1935 - March 15, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Robert L. Horaz, Sr., 83, went home to the Lord on March 15, 2019. Bob was one of 11 children born to the late Alex and Mary (Szucs) Horaz on May 18, 1935 in Marlboro, NY.
Bob attended Marlboro schools and worked at Smith Plumbing Supply in Newburgh before becoming an employee of IBM in East Fishkill where he served as a senior electro-mechanical maintenance specialist for 24 years. He enjoyed traveling to Vermont for big family camping trips, playing cards with his wife and his sister-in-law and her husband, Marilyn and George Terry of Newburgh; playing the lottery, gardening, and tinkering in his garage and basement. He was the last of the original "Over The Hill Gang" a monthly lunch crew of his friends. More than anything he loved spending quality time with his six children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband of Helene (Janet) Bliss, the love of his life for 63 beautiful years. They were married on June 3, 1956 in St. Patrick's Church in Newburgh.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, five daughters and one son: Susan Horaz of New Windsor, Patricia Horaz-Hammonds of Newburgh, Margaret Rubinstein and her husband, Jeff of Spring Valley, NY, Sheila Sladeski and her husband, Michael (Leo) of Newburgh, Marilyn Horaz of Newburgh, and son Robert Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Newburgh. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren: Jason Horaz, Danielle Falvella, Brandon Waite, Jennifer Falvella Laureano, Amanda Horaz, Alyssa Horaz, Erin Falvella, Megan Sladeski, Lauren Sladeski, Heather Taylor, and Allison Sladeski, and all of their children, his great-grandchildren. He is also survived by loving brothers, Steve and Paul Horaz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
We want to offer a very special heartfelt message to our sister-in-law, Michelle Horaz who went above and beyond to help with his care at home and during in his final moments. Words cannot express how much that meant to him and his family. Dad always called her his sixth daughter. Our family would also like to thank the nurses on the 2nd and 3rd floors of St. Luke's Hospital, as well as the kitchen staff for their compassion and thoughtfulness.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at St. Patrick's Church, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Patrick's Church, St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen or a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019