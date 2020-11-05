Robert L. June
June 25, 1956 - November 5, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Robert L. June, age 64 of Montgomery, NY passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family on November 5, 2020. The son of the late Clarence J. "Junie" June Jr. and Alice I. Millen June, he was born on June 25, 1956 in Cornwall, NY. Robert grew up in Doodletown, NY prior to moving to the Town of Montgomery. He will be dearly missed by many.
Robert had many roles, including: Officer, Town of Montgomery Police Department- 36 years; Water Supervisor, Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson; Water Plant Operator, West Point Department of Defense; Facilities Maintenance, IBM East Fishkill - 20 years; Water Superintendent, Town of Montgomery; Water/Sewer Superintendent, Village of Walden; Maintenance, Bear Mountain State Park; Maintenance, Sohn's Music Shop. Additionally, Robert was a member of the Town of Montgomery PBA, a 50-year member of Col. Bradley Hose Co. of the Walden Fire Department and past-president of the Orange County Volunteer Firemen's Association.
Survivors include his mother, Alice June of Zepher Hills, FL; wife, Deborah June of Middletown, NY; daughter, Kristie Marie Kibby (James) and grandchildren, Khloe June and Eli Robert of Buffalo, NY; daughter, Jacqueline Lee June of Vermont; step-daughter, Kelly Obenauer (Ian Kelly) and children, Della and Rowan of Colorado; step-son, William Obenauer (Michelle) and children, Dakota, Kyla, Samara and Sadie of Ithaca, NY; brother, Donald June of Binghamton, NY; sister, SueAnn June (John Kinchen) of Orlando, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Robert was predeceased by his father, his wife, Elizabeth M. June and his brother, Michael June.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 8th at the Walden Fire House Social Hall, 230 Old Orange Ave., Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 9th, also at the firehouse. The wearing of facemasks and social distancing protocols will be followed. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Arthritis Foundation
, www.arthritis.org
or PO Box 96280, Washington D.C. 20077.
