|
|
Dr. Robert L. Kopman
September 20, 1941 - March 10, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Dr. Robert L. Kopman of New Windsor, NY left this Earth on March 10, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing Home at Meadow Hill in Newburgh, NY. He was 78 years old.
The son of the late Nathan Kopman and Leah (Klappholz) Kopman, Robert was born on September 20, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY.
Bob earned his DDS Degree from NYU College of Dentistry in 1968. He was a self-employed Dentist in Newburgh for over 45 years.
He was a former member of the Newburgh Dental Society and the Ninth District Dental Society. Bob's talents and interests were varied. Besides treating his many patients over the years, he enjoyed reading, gardening, and building model airplanes. He was equally adept at doing root canals, building car engines, or building a deck. Each was completed with the same precision and attention to detail. He married the love of his life, Jamene, on April 16th, 1989. Together they built a personal and professional life for over 25 years. His passing creates a large void in our lives. He will be greatly missed.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jamene (Cosentino) Kopman at home; his daughter: Kimberly A. (Ryerson) Jacobs and her husband, Stephen of New Windsor, NY; his sons: Craig Ryerson of Cornwall, NY and Giovanni K. Cosentino of New Windsor, NY; his grandson: Jaxson Ryerson; his sister: Edyth Tomkinson; and his sister-in-law: Cira Cosentino.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. with a brief service to follow on Sunday, March 22nd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Contributions may be made to Arbor Day Foundation, in memory of Dr. Robert L. Kopman, 211 N 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020