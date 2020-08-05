Robert L. Rogoff
February 10, 1943 - August 3, 2020
Goshen, NY - Formerly Monroe, NY
Robert L. Rogoff of Goshen, NY and formerly of Monroe NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 surrounded by his family at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. He was 77 years old. The son of the late Lucy Scavuzzo-Giorlando. He was born on February 10, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY.
Robert "Bob" was a U.S. Navy Veteran – who proudly served aboard the USS Constellation and owned his own printing business for over 50 years in New York, NY. Many of Bob's most cherished memories were spent with his family that meant the world to him. Bob was proud to be along side his wife of almost 55 years.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Josephine Rogoff; his daughters, Sabrina Mulligan and her husband, John, Lucille Rogoff of Killington, VT; his son, Carlo Rogoff and his wife, Sandy of Matamoras, PA; and his grandchildren: Nick, his wife, Sam, Sabrina, James, and Amanda; as well as his great-grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his grandson, Carlo John Rogoff on October 31, 2018.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, August 7 at Smith, Seaman & Quckenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. August 7 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow in the Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Sacred Heart Church.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com