Robert "Bob" Longo

Robert "Bob" Longo Obituary
Robert "Bob" Longo
August 24, 1921 - November 28, 2019
Woodridge, NY
Bob Longo, 98 of Woodridge NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his son's home in Colorado. He deeply loved his wife Irma of 60 years, family, friends, students and everyone he met. He lived life to the fullest.
Born in Hazleton Pennsylvania, He attended Kutztown University before being enlisted in World War II. He served three and a half years as an Aerial Engineer on B-26 bombers in Del Rio Texas. After the war, he earned his teaching degree at Columbia University and moved to Woodridge NY to teach art. There he married his wife and started their family. He was a gifted artist, musician and loved traveling with his family.
Bob is survived by his sons: Robert (Robbin), Alan, and Joseph (Michele) and his grandchildren: Ericka, Renata, Gabriel, and Jessi. He will be deeply missed and loved forever.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
