Robert "Roy" Loudon Hinshalwood
January 13, 2019
Otisville, NY
Robert "Roy" Loudon Hinshalwood of Otisville died after a short illness on January 13, 2019. Roy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sophia, in September 2018. The son of George and Catherine Hinshalwood, Roy is survived by two sons, George and Gordon, two daughters-in-law, Angela and Stephanie, four grandchildren, Frank, Anne, Kyra and Robert, four great-grandchildren and his brother, Ken.
Roy was born in Stevenson Scotland on the eve of World War II. Growing up with extended family, school and church were important centers in Roy's life. From an early age Roy loved cars, buses and trains. To earn spending money as a teen and to get behind the wheel of a car, Roy worked as a taxi cab driver. Always an avid learner, he received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Glasgow. He was passionate about languages and excelled in Latin, French and German while spending his years after college leading tours in France for Scottish and British tourists.
As a Rotary Exchange student from Scotland, Roy enrolled in the University of Georgia in Athens, where he met the love of his life, Sophia. While in Georgia, Roy earned a Master's Degree in Education and Psychology. Roy and Sophia later moved to Ithaca, NY where Roy completed a second Master's Degree in Romance Linguistics at Cornell University. Roy taught French, Latin and German at Montclair High School in New Jersey for nearly 20 years.
Roy's commitment to the Rotarian value of service would be a lifelong priority. He held a near perfect attendance record for Rotary meetings for over 45 years. If he was not in his hometown for a Rotary meeting, Roy would attend a meeting wherever he was, making new friends and acquaintances at meetings around the world. He and Sophia traveled the globe extensively, exploring every corner of the earth they could with zest, a passion that was fostered by his own experience as a Rotary Exchange Student.
Roy was devoted to his four grandchildren, spending time teaching them French, bringing them on railroad & bus trips, sharing his love of travel and playing games.
Roy had a deep love of all things French, which was one of the reasons he and Sophie bought and renovated a one-room school house in Quebec Canada over 40 years ago. For Roy, the schoolhouse was a center for family gatherings, innumerable board games, refreshing summer naps and countless cups of coffee with friends who would drop by. He created infinite memories in each of his homes, surrounded by the friends and family who mattered to him most.
A Memorial Service will be held on April 6 at 11AM at Faith Reformed Church in Slate Hill. Rev. Albert Potgieter and Rev. Stephanie Johnson will officiate.
Please make donations in Roy's honor to the Port Jervis Rotary Club P.O. Box 511, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019