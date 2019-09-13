|
|
Robert Louis Gordon
July 1, 1935 - September 1, 2019
Monroe, NY
Robert Louis Gordon, a resident of Monroe, NY, for 56 years, died on September 1, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. He was 84 years of age.
Robert was born on July 1, 1935 in Manhattan, NY to the late Elsie Bernhardt and Louis Gordon. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
Robert was a Research Fellow at International Paper in Sterling Forest, NY. He, along with his team were responsible for 74 patents during his employment at International Paper until his retirement in 1996.
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Lois Marie Gordon and was survived by his children: Lisa Gordon of New Windsor, NY, Robert Gordon Jr. of Raleigh, NC and Beth Merritt of Raleigh, NC, along with his grandchildren: Rachel Merritt, Jason Merritt, Amanda Merritt, Jamie Merritt, Marlo Gordon and Rush Gordon; great-grandchildren: Aiden Merritt and Charlotte Culpepper. Robert is also survived by his 12 siblings.
A private Celebration of his Life will be held later this month.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Combat Warriors, Att: Bill Warren, President, PO Box 1857, Wake Forest, NC 27588.
Cremation care has been entrusted to Brown-Wynne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Raleigh, NC.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019