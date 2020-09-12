Robert M. Friedler
January 14, 1953 - September 10, 2020
Warwick, NY
Robert M. Friedler of Warwick, NY, born January 14, 1953, left our lives on September 10, 2020.
Robert always said how lucky he was. He met the love of his life Nancy and they had three beautiful children; Hayley Cresseveur and her husband, Michael, Scott Friedler and his wife, Kelli, Jillian Dunn and her husband, Daniel and four wonderful grandchildren; Jaden, Mia, Collins, and Bryce. All made him smile every day.
Other than being with his beloved family Robert loved spending time with his extended family and friends. Robert worked for Axa – Equitable Financial for 48 years. Upon recent retirement he celebrated by purchasing a Ford Thunderbird with the license plate "48Years"! Robert always enjoyed a round of golf or sipping his favorite drink - a vodka martini up with a twist! Cheers to a wonderful man!
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick NY. A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
for colon cancer research or a charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com