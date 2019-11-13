|
|
Robert M. Watts Jr.
November 19, 1950 - November 11, 2019
Middletown, New York
Robert Michael Watts Jr., 68 of Middletown, New York, passed away on November 11, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center after a valiant battle with lung cancer, surrounded by his loved ones.
Robert Michael Watts Jr. was born in Manhattan, New York to Robert Michael Watts Sr. and Mary Louise Watts on November 19, 1950. He married the love of his life, Robin in April of 1983. He worked as a therapy aide for Middletown Psychiatric Center for 25 years. He enjoyed watching baseball, playing chess and spending time with his family.
Robert Michael Watts Jr. is survived by his three children: Jennifer DeAngelis, Kathryn Watts, and Daniel Watts; his children's spouses, Erica DeAngelis and Sule Lee; his sister, Bernadette Watts-Gannello; his brothers, Patrick Watts Sr., and Richard Watts; his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and James Hindley; his granddaughters: Anyanca, Charlotte, and Rosalie; his nieces: Jeanine Gannello, Deneje Watts, Serena Watts, Brittany Bornstein, Alysse Watts, Jessica Mehal, and Jacklyn Cortes and his nephews, Ronald Gannello Jr., and Patrick Watts Jr.
Robert Michael Watts Jr. is predeceased by his wife, Robin Smith Watts; his parents, Robert Michael Watts Sr. and Mary Louise Watts, and his brother, Gerard Watts.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 33 Railroad Ave. Middletown NY. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home during visitation. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019