Robert Mathis Jr.
"Nush"
June 21, 1965 - March 13, 2020
Monticello, NY
Robert "Nush" Mathis Jr. of Monticello passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 54.
The son of Robert Mathis Sr. and the late Mildred Lawrence Mathis, he was born June 21, 1965 in Harris.
Nush worked at the NYS Department of Transportation in Monticello. A loving father, he was also a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and loved to cook and travel.
He leaves behind his wife Cindy Mathis; his four children: Monique Mathis (James), Lauren Mathis (Antwon), Isaiah Mathis, and Ciara Mathis; his father: Robert Mathis Sr.; his brothers and sisters: Veronica Lawrence, Steven Lawrence, Harry Mathis (Kim), and Ramona Mathis (Collin); two grandchildren: Gavin and Avrianna; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. In addition to his mother Mildred "Fay" Mathis, he was predeceased by a son Robert Aaron Mathis III; sisters Shirley Lawrence, Christina Lawrence; and grandmother Lee Lawrence.
Funeral services will be private for the family and cremation will follow. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020