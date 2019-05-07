Services Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc 130 Highland Ave Middletown , NY 10940 (845) 343-6309 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Melsopp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Melsopp

May 8, 1932 - May 4, 2019

Middletown, NY, NY

Robert C. Melsopp, a retired ship purser-pharmacist for the Hudson River Day Line, Moore-McCormack Lines, United States Lines and the AT&T Global Link, died unexpectedly at home with his loving wife and partner beside him on Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 a few days before his 87th birthday.

He was one of nine children born on May 8, 1932 in Manhattan to the late Rhody and Mary Lynch Melsopp. His best friends were his many siblings who were Sister Rosemary, Rudy, John, Michael, Jerome, Stuart, Donald and his baby sister, Sister Carol, who is still with us. He married Elaine Tanzman on June 4, 1960 in Bellaire, Long Island, NY. All of his brothers and their wives put together their wedding and made it a spectacular day.

Bob was a family man who enjoyed his home, was known for his hospitality, his humor, generosity and more than all else, his wonderful grandchildren. In his spare time his priority was communicating by phone or computer, with his siblings and his extended family in Ireland, New Zealand, Hawaii and Australia. He was an avid reader and a history buff who traveled extensively for his job and retired to appreciate the benefits of being home with Elaine and their friends and family. He learned to appreciate choosing his meal selection from fine menus on the ships and shared with us stories from "the good old days" with his shipmates. He really missed his brothers and spoke of his sister with the highest respect of what she did with her life and of how many people she must have helped. He enjoyed regular phone conversations and visits with his youngest sister, Sister Carol (Judy) and they would share their memories when they were in their prime. They all had that Irish sense of humor but Robert was the quiet quick witted one that you had to watch out for. He loved them all more than anything. His favorite hobby was spending time watching his grandchildren, for that was just entertaining in itself. In his eyes they are all beautiful and could do no wrong, even if they didn't pick up their toys. Matthew and Michael are close in age and would play well together and catch grandma and grandpa off guard. Andrew came into the world with red hair and blue eyes, exactly like Grandpa's. He couldn't figure out what happened but he was glad it did. Then came the princess of the family, Becky, which we all welcomed, wouldn't hurt. He was extremely close with his wife Elaine. They made a great couple since they would balance each other out, more like a Laurel and Hardy. They truly loved each other and were there for each other through the good times and bad and they'll be together to the end of time.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 58 years, Elaine at home; his two daughters, Helen Wolek and her husband, John, Karin Cleary and her husband, Thomas; his grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Andrew Wolek and Rebecca Cleary; and one sister, Sr. Carol Melsopp.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave. Middletown, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924. Burial with Military honors will follow in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924. Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019