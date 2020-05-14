Robert "Bobby" Morales
November 25, 1942 - May 11, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Robert Morales entered into rest on May 11, 2020. The son of Julio and Pura (Taboda) Morales, he was born in Aibonato, Puerto Rico. Robert was a Certified Welder for Orange & Rockland Utilities.
Bobby was a wonderful husband of 52+ years, and a great father and grandfather. He was dearly loved by everyone, always smiling and laughing and ready to help anyone who needed him. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Michele Morales; his children: Robert Morales of Poughquag, Daniel Morales and his wife Kathy of Clintondale, and Christopher Morales and his wife Erika of Walden; 9 grandchildren: Taranaé, Christopher, Antonia, Gianna, Jack and Maria Morales, Logan Gemba, and Liam and Lukas Wilson; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; and 5 nieces.
Due to COVID-19, services were private with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to American Heart Assn. at www.heart.org; or Food Bank of the Hudson Valley at foodbankofhudsonvalley.org.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 14 to May 17, 2020.