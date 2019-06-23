|
Robert N. Fix
April 6, 1933 - February 22, 2019
Liberty, NY
Robert N. Fix, 85, also known as "Big Bob", passed quietly on February 22, 2019. Bob was born on April 6, 1933 in Islip Terrace, Long Island, NY to hard working immigrant parents, Adolf and Magdalena Fix. He was the owner of Liberty Lanes bowling center in Liberty, NY for 42 years.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Arvilla "Honey" Williams, and they celebrated every day together for 66 years of marriage. Together they raised three children: Debbie Wohltjen, Bobby Fix, and Betty Jane Stevens. His pride and joy came next; four grandchildren: Kyle Stevens, Robert N. Fix III, Christopher Stevens and Thomas Fix. He was blessed with one great-granddaughter, Amelia Stevens.
Bob was a pin boy in his early years and loved working on cars, taking them apart and putting them back together. He married Honey in 1952 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 through 1955 as a staff driver. Bob worked at Republic Aviation as a machinist and then was a machinery mechanic at Centereach Lanes. He and his family refinished bowling pins for their business Long Island Bowling Service. In 1970, Bob and Honey purchased Liberty Lanes. He was also the owner of Affordable Homes of Liberty and took pride in designing the perfect home for his customers.
Bob was an avid bowler and golfer. He was the NY State Singles Bowling Champion, bowling a 299 at the time. He accomplished every bowler's dream of bowling a perfect 300 game during one of the men's leagues at Liberty Lanes. Bob won many golf tournaments with his son-in-law Kurt Wohltjen in North Carolina and South Carolina. He enjoyed golf trips with friends and bowling tournaments with family and friends. Snowmobiling trips with his brothers and friends were iconic. They packed up the sleds and headed further upstate to ride, where a blizzard of stories would later surface.
Bob was a member of the Liberty Elks Lodge for 46 years, and was also a member of the Sullivan County Golf Course and the Knights of Columbus. He loved the NY Yankees and avidly watched every game with Honey.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Adolph and Magdalena Fix; in-laws, Richard and Arvilla Williams; brothers: Adolf, Michael, Jacob and William Fix; sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Ronald Klune; sisters-in-law: Evelyn Fix, Mary Fix and Pat Williams; brother-in-law, Tom Ruddy; son-in-law, Kurt Wohltjen, and a niece and nephew. He is survived by his wife, Honey Fix; sisters-in-law: Shirley Fix, Elaine Fix, Donna Ruddy; brother-in-law, Ricky Williams; daughter, Debbie Wohltjen; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Sheila Fix; daughter and son-in-law, Betty Jane and Stewart Stevens; four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was a jack of all trades. Nicknamed Rube Goldberg and Mr. Fixit, he was able to use whatever was available to fix anything. He was mechanically inclined all his life. Bob also had the gift of gab and enjoyed talking to people. He was an entrepreneur, gentle giant, doting husband and proud patriarch who was the voice of reason and a very patient, supportive, one of a kind man.
Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Liberty Elks Lodge or the BATS of Liberty.
A joint memorial 'Celebration of Lives' for Bob and his son-in-law, Kurt Wohltjen will be held on June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Harris Funeral Home, West Street at Buckley, Liberty, NY, followed by a reception at the Elks Lodge, 21 John Street, Liberty, NY. The family looks forward to seeing you and hearing your funny stories as we all celebrate the lives of two great men.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 23 to June 25, 2019