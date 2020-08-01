1/1
Robert N. Reich
February 6, 2019
Monticello, NY
Robert N. Reich, age 66, passed away February 6, 2019 at home in Monticello after a brief illness.
He was a member of UA Local 373 Plumbers and Steamfitters.
He was pre-deceased by his father, Neil; his mother, Eleanor, and his brother, Ed.
He is survived by two sisters, Jane Reich (Marc Stern) of Tumwater, WA and Ellen (Robert Wolitarsky) of Baldwinsville, NY; a sister-in- law, Michele Reich; a niece, Carly Reich and nephews, Christopher, Travis and Harrison Reich, all of Sacramento.
Services and burial were private.
Donations may be made to Sullivan County SPCA or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
