|
|
Robert P. Adams
September 27, 1930 - February 14, 2019
Walden, NY
Robert P. Adams of Walden, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Middletown. He was 88. The son of the late George F. and Helen Watkins Adams, he was born September 27, 1930 in the Bronx.
Bob was a 1952 graduate of Columbia University and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired engineer for Technicon in Tarrytown, NY. Bob served as Chair of the Town of Crawford Planning Board for twenty years. He was a member of the Community Garden Club of Pine Bush, The International Sand Collectors Society, and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and the Historical Society of Shawangunk and Gardiner.
He was preceded in death by his wives: Anne Hill Adams and Dawn Pfaff Adams.
Survivors include his son, Jim Adams and wife, Lynn of Michigan; daughter, Judy Muller and husband, Stefan of Walden; son, Tom Adams and wife, Cheryl of Florida; grandchildren, Sarah, Bethany (Julie), Nathaniel (Leslie), Abigail, Zachary (Natalie) Adams, Christian Muller, Hannah Muller, Daniel Adams; great- grandchildren, Isabelle, Benjamin, Caleb, Timmy, Nasir, Xavier, Eleanor, Henry, Liviana; brother, George Adams and wife, Mary Jane of Glens Falls, New York; sister, Susan Sharry of Paramus, New Jersey; brother, Cliff Adams of Germany; Dawn's children, Sue Partain, Nancy Glassen, Jeff Pfaff, and their families; stepmother, June Adams of New Jersey; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586.
A celebration of life will follow at 2:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Community Garden Club of Pine Bush Scholarship Fund, c/o Ginny Hughes, P.O. Box 38, Thompson Ridge, NY 10985.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019