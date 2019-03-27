Services Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Avenue Newburgh , NY 12550 (845) 561-8300 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Davidson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert P. Davidson

December 21, 1934 - March 26, 2019

Town of Newburgh, New York

With his youngest daughter, Michelle, holding his hand, and through the love and care provided by both her, and his beloved Son-In-Law, Eric, Robert P. Davidson, entered peacefully into rest on March 26, 2019. He was 84 years old.

Born in Newburgh, NY, Robert was the son, and youngest child of the late John D. and Marguerite Minsenberger Davidson, and afterwards raised by his devoted step-mother, Sarah T. Davidson, (Sadie), until her passing, (1970).

As a former resident of the Heights, Robert is a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, (1952). He enlisted with the US Marine Corps, serving proudly until 1956.

Robert maintained a livelihood based on hard work that included being a Crowley's Milkman, (late 1950's-early 1960's), delivering to iconic customers, such as Mary Jane's Dairy Bar, and the Middle Hope Drive-In. He retired from the Sheet Metal Workers' Union, (Peekskill Local 38), after a decade of employment with a band of brothers at Green Fan, Beacon. During these years, as he entered his mid-forties, Robert became a road runner, forming the "Davidson Dynamos" running club, where Robert was dubbed "Bullet Bob". He completed four marathons, including two NYC Marathons.

His love for running began unexpectedly, as he left his volunteer position at the first Our Lady Of Hope 5K Race food tent, and took to the pavement in casual shoes, all the way to the finish line. The Oblates, and Fr. Richard McAlear, would hold a special place in his heart for years to come.

For almost a decade and a half, he found employment and family at Select-Tech, Wallkill, before joining his Son-In-Law, Eric Birkenstock, at Citgo, Highland Falls.

Never quite falling into retirement, for the past 15 years, Robert found employment and friendships at Manheim, Newburgh, until January, 2019.

In Robert's marriage with Linda Schoeller, were born his sons, Robert Paul, ("Paul", predeceased, 1978), and Peter John, (Orlando, Fl).

In Robert's marriage with Elizabeth Bunting Kniffin, was born Tammy Lee, (Pine Bush).

In his marriage with Bonnie Korf, was born Michelle Marie, (Newburgh, NY). Robert would continue to raise Michelle as single parent from her toddler years on, donning her in dresses, learning to use a curling iron, and sitting front row at her ballet recitals.

As Michelle grew, so did Robert's family, welcoming beloved Son-In-Law, Eric W. Birkenstock, into his life, home, and heart. Michelle and Eric have raised their three children under the same roof Michelle was raised under, with "Pop-Pop".

Robert is predeceased by his brothers, William F., John J., and his sister, Elizabeth Marino Kirwan.

Survivors include nieces, Sharon Guttilla with husband, Carl, and their grown children, (Pa), Noreen Machado, with husband, Freddy, (Pa), and their grown son, Grandchildren include James Gresham, Brandon Gresham, Nicole Davidson, Timothy Davidson, and is predeceased by Grandson, Christopher Davidson.

At home, survives his youngest daughter, Michelle Birkenstock, with her husband, Eric Birkenstock, their children, Karl Robert, Paul Richard, and Faith Ann.

Robert had a brief battle with Multiple Myeloma, returning home under loving care of his family, for his final days.

Michelle would like to thank her husband, Eric, for being Dad's best friend for over twenty years, and for the selfless caregiving, that allowed Michelle to fulfill his final wishes, for which she could not have done without his devotion.

To our children, who wanted Pop-Pop home with us, too: your compassion and maturity is far beyond your ages. Your parents are proud of each of you, in every way.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Middle Hope Fire Department, protectors of his home, PO Box 712, Newburgh, NY 12550.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Middle Hope Fire Department, protectors of his home, PO Box 712, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019